Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan had elected to field first and at the end of 20 overs, Team India had set a target of 181 runs. Mohammad Rizwan’s knock of 71 runs off 51 balls helped Pakistan win the Super Four Match by five wickets.

Set a target of a more than a sizable 182, Pakistan lost their captain Babar Azam early and Fakhar Zaman couldn’t do much either. With both men back in the dugout and the chase going awry fast, Babar put his thinking hat on played the masterstroke of promoting Mohammad Nawaz up the order.

Nawaz and Rizwan formed a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket that brought Pakistan back in the game. Nawaz’s boundary-laden 42 off 20 was pivotal as it helped Pakistan keep the required run rate in check.

That said, the importance of Rizwan’s 71 off 51 cannot be understated. But the diminutive keeper-batter couldn’t finish and it needed late cameos from Khushdil Shah (14* off 11) and Asif Ali (16 off 8) for Pakistan to seal the match. The end wasn’t without its drama as Arshdeep Singh dropped the simplest of catches of Asif to earn Sharma’s wrath.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma set the tone for the night with a blistering 28 (each) a laid a foundation on which Virat Kohli, well and truly back in form, capitalised to help India post 181 for 7.

End of live thread

Pakistan have won by five wickets.

182-5 after 19.5 overs: Singh to Iftikhar, 2 runs.

180-5 after 19.4 overs: Singh to Asif, OUT.

180-4 after 19.3 overs: Singh to Asif, no run.

180-4 after 19.2 overs: Singh to Asif, 4 runs.

176-4 after 19.1 overs: Singh to Khushdil, 1 run.

Asif Ali 12 (5), Khushdil Shah 13 (10)

175-4 after 19 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Asif, 4 runs.

171-4 after 18.5 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Khushdil, 1 run.

170-4 after 18.4 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Khushdil, 4 runs.

166-4 after 18.3 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Asif, 1 run.

165-4 after 18.3 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Asif, 1 run wide.

164-4 after 18.2 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Asif, 6 runs.

158-4 after 18.1 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Khushdil, 1 run.

157-4 after 18.1 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Khushdil, 1 run wide.

Khushdil Shah 7 (7), Asif Ali 1 (2)

156-4 after 18 overs: Bishnoi to Khushdil, 1 run.

155-4 after 17.5 overs: Bishnoi to Khushdil, 2 runs.

153-4 after 17.4 overs: Bishnoi to Asif, 1 run.

152-4 after 17.4 overs: Bishnoi to Asif, 1 run wide.

151-4 after 17.3 overs: Bishnoi to Asif, no run.

151-4 after 17.3 overs: Bishnoi to Asif, 1 run wide.

150-4 after 17.2 overs: Bishnoi to Khushdil, 1 run.

149-4 after 17.1 overs: Bishnoi to Khushdil, no run.

149-4 after 17.1 overs: Bishnoi to Khushdil, 1 run wide.

Khushdil Shah 3 (3), Asif Ali 0 (0)

148-4 after 17 overs: Hardik to Khushdil, 1 run.

