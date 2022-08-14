Pakistan backed terror module busted, 4 arrested in Punjab

AMN / WEB DESK

Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police in a joint operation with Delhi Police has busted a Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of four terrorists.

In a tweet, Punjab Police said that the four members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested. Three-hand grenades (P-86), 1 IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges were also recovered from the terrorists.

Tight security arrangements have been made across the state ahead of Independence Day.