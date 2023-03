WEB DESK

Nine policemen killed while several others were injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province today. According to reports, the incident took place on Kambri bridge in Bolan area of Balochistan.

Due to the impact of the blast, the vehicle in which the policemen of the Balochistan Constabulary were travelling, overturned affecting the security personnel on board.

Inquiries are underway in the matter, however, initial investigations suspect this to be a suicide attack.