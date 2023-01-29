इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2023 05:58:55      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: 44 killed as bus fell into ravine and caught fire in Lasbela

AMN

At least 44 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the Lasbela district of Balochistan province today. According to media reports, the bus carrying around 48 people crashed on the way from Balochistan’s capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi.

Local police told that 44 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage and three people, including a child and a woman have been rescued. The Police officials said that due to high speed, the bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn and subsequently, careened into a ravine and then caught fire.

