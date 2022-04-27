Pakistan: 4 killed, several injured in explosion inside University of Karachi

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least four people, including three Chinese citizens, were killed and several others injured in a explosion inside the University of Karachi campus today in Pakistan. The incident occurred near Confucius Institute – a China-funded teaching centre.

According to the reports, the blast took place in a van near the Confucius Institute. Police sources said that there were seven to eight people in the van. Karachi Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that initial investigation indicated, it was a terror attack.