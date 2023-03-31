इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 09:39:39      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: 12 killed during ration distribution in Karachi

AMN / KARACHI

At least 12 people died and several were injured Friday amid a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in SITE area, the latest incident in which people lost their lives to seek free edibles.

The incident occurred while people were gathered at a dyeing factory in the city’s industrial area to collect ration — which is part of charity drives that Karachiites hold every Ramadan to help the needy.

Those killed in the incident include eight women and three children, rescue sources and police officials told Geo News.

A lot of people who died, as per rescue sources, fell into a nullah at the factory. Also, eyewitnesses told the media outlet that people were called for Zakat distribution.

Updating about the number of deceased individuals, Edhi sources said that nine bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while two were taken to the Civil Hospital.

