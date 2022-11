AMN

In the T20 World Cup Group 2 Cricket match in Sydney, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs. Chasing a target of 142 runs as per Duckworth lewis’s method, Proteas could score 108 runs losing nine wickets. The match was reduced to 14 overs for South Africa due to rain.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan made 185 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Shadab Khan was declared the player of the match.