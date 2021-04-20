Pak govt to seek vote in parliament to expel French Ambassador after violent anti-France protests

WEB DESK
The Pakistan’s government will seek a vote in parliament today to expel the French Ambassador after violent anti-France protests demanding action over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad, the Interior Minister said.
Prime Minister Imran Khan warned his nation in a televised address late on Monday that Pakistan risked paying a price if it expelled the French envoy, as half the country’s exports are sold to the European Union. Relations between Paris and Islamabad became more strained after President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute late last year to a French teacher who was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin for showing cartoons depicting the Prophet in a class on freedom of speech.