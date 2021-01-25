Padma Awards 2021 announced

Shinzo Abe, Wahiduddin khan, Maulana Kalbe sadiq, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners: Complete list

On the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the Government announced the Padma Awards this evening. Seven persons will get Padma Vibhushan. They include former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. Eminent Singer late S P Balasubramaniam will be awarded the 2nd highest civilian award posthumously.

Ten persons will get Padma Bhushan. They include former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Singer K S Chithra, prominent poet Chandrashekhara Kambara and retired Civil Servant Nripendra Misra. Former Gujarat Chief Minister late Keshubhai Patel , Former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi and Former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan will be honoured with Padma Bhushan posthumously.

102 persons will get Padma Shri. They include Social Worker Sindutai Sapkal, Musician Bombay Jayashri, British film director Peter Brook and Greek Indologist Nicholas Kazanas. Former Governor of Goa late Mridula Sinha, Spanish-Indian Jesuit priest and author late Father Vallés will be given the award posthumously.

The list includes many unsung heroes of the country.

Congratulating the Padma Awardees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, we are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. He said, these exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Padma Vibhushan (7)

SN Name Field State/Country Shri Shinzo Abe Public Affairs Japan Shri S P Balasubramaniam(Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde Medicine Karnataka Shri Narinder Singh Kapany(Posthumous) Science and Engineering United States of America Maulana Wahiduddin Khan Others- Spiritualism Delhi Shri B. B. Lal Others- Archaeology Delhi Shri Sudarshan Sahoo Art Odisha

Padma Bhushan (10)

Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra Art Kerala Shri Tarun Gogoi(Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara Literature and Education Karnataka Ms. Sumitra Mahajan Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh Shri Nripendra Misra Civil Service Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Vilas Paswan(Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar Shri Keshubhai Patel(Posthumous) Public Affairs Gujarat Shri Kalbe Sadiq(Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Tarlochan Singh Public Affairs Haryana

Padma Shri (102)

Shri Gulfam Ahmed Art Uttar Pradesh Ms. P. Anitha Sports Tamil Nadu Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu Art Andhra Pradesh Shri Subbu Arumugam Art Tamil Nadu Shri Prakasarao Asavadi Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh Ms. Bhuri Bai Art Madhya Pradesh Shri Radhe Shyam Barle Art Chhattisgarh Shri Dharma Narayan Barma Literature and Education West Bengal Ms. Lakhimi Baruah Social Work Assam Shri Biren Kumar Basak Art West Bengal Ms. Rajni Bector Trade and Industry Punjab Shri Peter Brook Art United Kingdom Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work Mizoram Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat Art Assam Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty Public Affairs Assam Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay Literature and Education West Bengal Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous) Social Work Uttar Pradesh Shri Tsultrim Chonjor Social Work Ladakh Ms. Mouma Das Sports West Bengal Shri Srikant Datar Literature and Education United States of America Shri Narayan Debnath Art West Bengal Ms. Chutni Devi Social Work Jharkhand Ms. Dulari Devi Art Bihar Ms. Radhe Devi Art Manipur Ms. Shanti Devi Social Work Odisha Shri Wayan Dibia Art Indonesia Shri Dadudan Gadhavi Literature & Education Gujarat Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane Art Maharashtra Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal Literature and Education Haryana Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder Literature and Education West Bengal Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary Literature and Education Assam Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa Sports Arunachal Pradesh Ms. Purnamasi Jani Art Odisha Matha B. Manjamma Jogati Art Karnataka Shri Damodaran Kaithapram Art Kerala Shri Namdeo C Kamble Literature and Education Maharashtra Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *(Posthumous) Art Gujarat Shri Rajat Kumar Kar Literature and Education Odisha Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap Literature and Education Karnataka Ms. Prakash Kaur Social Work Punjab Shri Nicholas Kazanas Literature and Education Greece Shri K Kesavasamy Art Puducherry Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan Art Jammu and Kashmir Shri Lakha Khan Art Rajasthan Ms. Sanjida Khatun Art Bangladesh Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar Art Goa Ms. Niru Kumar Social Work Delhi Ms. Lajwanti Art Punjab Shri Rattan Lal Science and Engineering United States of America Shri Ali Manikfan Others-Grassroots Innovation Lakshadweep Shri Ramachandra Manjhi Art Bihar Shri Dulal Manki Art Assam Shri Nanadro B Marak Others- Agriculture Meghalaya Shri Rewben Mashangva Art Manipur Shri Chandrakant Mehta Literature and Education Gujarat Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal Medicine Punjab Shri Madhavan Nambiar Sports Kerala Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal Social Work Rajasthan Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav Medicine Delhi Dr. J N Pande(Posthumous) Medicine Delhi Shri Solomon Pappaiah Literature and Education- Journalism Tamil Nadu Ms. Pappammal Others- Agriculture Tamil Nadu Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi Medicine Odisha Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Girish Prabhune Social Work Maharashtra Shri Nanda Prusty Literature and Education Odisha Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar Art Kerala Shri Balan Putheri Literature and Education Kerala Ms. Birubala Rabha Social Work Assam Shri Kanaka Raju Art Telangana Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath Art Tamil Nadu Shri Satyaram Reang Art Tripura Dr. Dhananjay DiwakarSagdeo Medicine Kerala Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu Medicine Uttar Pradesh Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay Medicine Uttarakhand Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal Social Work Maharashtra Shri Chaman Lal Sapru(Posthumous) Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir Shri Roman Sarmah Literature and Education- Journalism Assam Shri Imran Shah Literature and Education Assam Shri Prem Chand Sharma Others- Agriculture Uttarakhand Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat Literature and Education Rajasthan Shri Ram Yatna Shukla Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh Shri Jitender Singh Shunty Social Work Delhi Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh Art Himachal Pradesh Shri Kartar Singh Art Punjab Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh Medicine Bihar Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh Others-Agriculture Uttar Pradesh Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh Sports Uttar Pradesh Shri Virender Singh Sports Haryana Ms. Mridula Sinha(Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar Shri K C Sivasankar(Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu Guru Maa Kamali Soren Social Work West Bengal Shri Marachi Subburaman Social Work Tamil Nadu Shri P Subramanian(Posthumous) Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi Art Andhra Pradesh Shri Kapil Tiwari Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh Father Vallés(Posthumous) Literature and Education Spain Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan(Posthumous) Medicine Tamil Nadu Shri Sridhar Vembu Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu Shri K Y Venkatesh Sports Karnataka Ms. Usha Yadav Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir Public Affairs Bangladesh

Note: * In duo case, the award is counted as one.