Padma Awards 2021 announced

Shinzo Abe, Wahiduddin khan, Maulana Kalbe sadiq, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners: Complete list
On the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the Government announced the Padma Awards this evening. Seven persons will get Padma Vibhushan. They include former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. Eminent Singer late S P Balasubramaniam will be awarded the 2nd highest civilian award posthumously.
Ten persons will get Padma Bhushan. They include former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Singer K S Chithra, prominent poet Chandrashekhara Kambara and retired Civil Servant Nripendra Misra. Former Gujarat Chief Minister late Keshubhai Patel , Former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi and Former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan will be honoured with Padma Bhushan posthumously.
102 persons will get Padma Shri. They include Social Worker Sindutai Sapkal, Musician Bombay Jayashri, British film director Peter Brook and Greek Indologist Nicholas Kazanas. Former Governor of Goa late Mridula Sinha, Spanish-Indian Jesuit priest and author late Father Vallés will be given the award posthumously.
The list includes many unsung heroes of the country.
Congratulating the Padma Awardees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, we are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. He said, these exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.
Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.
Padma Vibhushan (7)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Shri Shinzo Abe
|Public Affairs
|Japan
|Shri S P Balasubramaniam(Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|Shri Narinder Singh Kapany(Posthumous)
|Science and Engineering
|United States of America
|Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
|Others- Spiritualism
|Delhi
|Shri B. B. Lal
|Others- Archaeology
|Delhi
|Shri Sudarshan Sahoo
|Art
|Odisha
Padma Bhushan (10)
|Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra
|Art
|Kerala
|Shri Tarun Gogoi(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|Ms. Sumitra Mahajan
|Public Affairs
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Nripendra Misra
|Civil Service
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Ram Vilas Paswan(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bihar
|Shri Keshubhai Patel(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Gujarat
|Shri Kalbe Sadiq(Posthumous)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|Shri Tarlochan Singh
|Public Affairs
|Haryana
Padma Shri (102)
|Shri Gulfam Ahmed
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. P. Anitha
|Sports
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shri Subbu Arumugam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Prakasarao Asavadi
|Literature and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|Ms. Bhuri Bai
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Radhe Shyam Barle
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
|Shri Dharma Narayan Barma
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|Ms. Lakhimi Baruah
|Social Work
|Assam
|Shri Biren Kumar Basak
|Art
|West Bengal
|Ms. Rajni Bector
|Trade and Industry
|Punjab
|Shri Peter Brook
|Art
|United Kingdom
|Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak
|Social Work
|Mizoram
|Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat
|Art
|Assam
|Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Tsultrim Chonjor
|Social Work
|Ladakh
|Ms. Mouma Das
|Sports
|West Bengal
|Shri Srikant Datar
|Literature and Education
|United States of America
|Shri Narayan Debnath
|Art
|West Bengal
|Ms. Chutni Devi
|Social Work
|Jharkhand
|Ms. Dulari Devi
|Art
|Bihar
|Ms. Radhe Devi
|Art
|Manipur
|Ms. Shanti Devi
|Social Work
|Odisha
|Shri Wayan Dibia
|Art
|Indonesia
|Shri Dadudan Gadhavi
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal
|Literature and Education
|Haryana
|Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa
|Sports
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Ms. Purnamasi Jani
|Art
|Odisha
|Matha B. Manjamma Jogati
|Art
|Karnataka
|Shri Damodaran Kaithapram
|Art
|Kerala
|Shri Namdeo C Kamble
|Literature and Education
|Maharashtra
|Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *(Posthumous)
|Art
|Gujarat
|Shri Rajat Kumar Kar
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|Ms. Prakash Kaur
|Social Work
|Punjab
|Shri Nicholas Kazanas
|Literature and Education
|Greece
|Shri K Kesavasamy
|Art
|Puducherry
|Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan
|Art
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Shri Lakha Khan
|Art
|Rajasthan
|Ms. Sanjida Khatun
|Art
|Bangladesh
|Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar
|Art
|Goa
|Ms. Niru Kumar
|Social Work
|Delhi
|Ms. Lajwanti
|Art
|Punjab
|Shri Rattan Lal
|Science and Engineering
|United States of America
|Shri Ali Manikfan
|Others-Grassroots Innovation
|Lakshadweep
|Shri Ramachandra Manjhi
|Art
|Bihar
|Shri Dulal Manki
|Art
|Assam
|Shri Nanadro B Marak
|Others- Agriculture
|Meghalaya
|Shri Rewben Mashangva
|Art
|Manipur
|Shri Chandrakant Mehta
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal
|Medicine
|Punjab
|Shri Madhavan Nambiar
|Sports
|Kerala
|Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav
|Medicine
|Delhi
|Dr. J N Pande(Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Delhi
|Shri Solomon Pappaiah
|Literature and Education- Journalism
|Tamil Nadu
|Ms. Pappammal
|Others- Agriculture
|Tamil Nadu
|Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi
|Medicine
|Odisha
|Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|Shri Girish Prabhune
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|Shri Nanda Prusty
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar
|Art
|Kerala
|Shri Balan Putheri
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|Ms. Birubala Rabha
|Social Work
|Assam
|Shri Kanaka Raju
|Art
|Telangana
|Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Satyaram Reang
|Art
|Tripura
|Dr. Dhananjay DiwakarSagdeo
|Medicine
|Kerala
|Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay
|Medicine
|Uttarakhand
|Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|Shri Chaman Lal Sapru(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Shri Roman Sarmah
|Literature and Education- Journalism
|Assam
|Shri Imran Shah
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|Shri Prem Chand Sharma
|Others- Agriculture
|Uttarakhand
|Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat
|Literature and Education
|Rajasthan
|Shri Ram Yatna Shukla
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Jitender Singh Shunty
|Social Work
|Delhi
|Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh
|Art
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Kartar Singh
|Art
|Punjab
|Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh
|Medicine
|Bihar
|Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh
|Others-Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Virender Singh
|Sports
|Haryana
|Ms. Mridula Sinha(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Bihar
|Shri K C Sivasankar(Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Guru Maa Kamali Soren
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|Shri Marachi Subburaman
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri P Subramanian(Posthumous)
|Trade and Industry
|Tamil Nadu
|Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shri Kapil Tiwari
|Literature and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|Father Vallés(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Spain
|Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan(Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Sridhar Vembu
|Trade and Industry
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri K Y Venkatesh
|Sports
|Karnataka
|Ms. Usha Yadav
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir
|Public Affairs
|Bangladesh
Note: * In duo case, the award is counted as one.