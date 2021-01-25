Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Padma Awards 2021 announced

Shinzo Abe, Wahiduddin khan, Maulana Kalbe sadiq, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners: Complete list

On the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the Government announced the Padma Awards this evening. Seven persons will get Padma Vibhushan. They include former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. Eminent Singer late S P Balasubramaniam will be awarded the 2nd highest civilian award posthumously.

Ten persons will get Padma Bhushan. They include former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Singer K S Chithra, prominent poet Chandrashekhara Kambara and retired Civil Servant Nripendra Misra. Former Gujarat Chief Minister late Keshubhai Patel , Former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi and Former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan will be honoured with Padma Bhushan posthumously.

102 persons will get Padma Shri. They include Social Worker Sindutai Sapkal, Musician Bombay Jayashri, British film director Peter Brook and Greek Indologist Nicholas Kazanas. Former Governor of Goa late Mridula Sinha, Spanish-Indian Jesuit priest and author late Father Vallés will be given the award posthumously.

The list includes many unsung heroes of the country.

Congratulating the Padma Awardees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, we are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. He said, these exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

            These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.  29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Padma Vibhushan (7)

SNNameFieldState/Country
 Shri Shinzo AbePublic AffairsJapan
 Shri S P Balasubramaniam(Posthumous)ArtTamil Nadu
 Dr. Belle Monappa HegdeMedicineKarnataka
 Shri Narinder Singh Kapany(Posthumous)Science and EngineeringUnited States of America
 Maulana Wahiduddin KhanOthers- SpiritualismDelhi
 Shri B. B. LalOthers- ArchaeologyDelhi
 Shri Sudarshan SahooArtOdisha

Padma Bhushan (10)

 Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari ChithraArtKerala
 Shri Tarun Gogoi(Posthumous)Public AffairsAssam
 Shri Chandrashekhar KambaraLiterature and EducationKarnataka
 Ms. Sumitra MahajanPublic AffairsMadhya Pradesh
 Shri Nripendra MisraCivil ServiceUttar Pradesh
 Shri Ram Vilas Paswan(Posthumous)Public AffairsBihar
 Shri Keshubhai Patel(Posthumous)Public AffairsGujarat
 Shri Kalbe Sadiq(Posthumous)Others-SpiritualismUttar Pradesh
 Shri Rajnikant Devidas ShroffTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
 Shri Tarlochan SinghPublic AffairsHaryana

Padma Shri (102)

 Shri Gulfam AhmedArtUttar Pradesh
 Ms. P. AnithaSportsTamil Nadu
 Shri Rama Swamy AnnavarapuArtAndhra Pradesh
 Shri Subbu ArumugamArtTamil Nadu
 Shri Prakasarao AsavadiLiterature and EducationAndhra Pradesh
 Ms. Bhuri BaiArtMadhya Pradesh
 Shri Radhe Shyam BarleArtChhattisgarh
 Shri Dharma Narayan BarmaLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
 Ms. Lakhimi BaruahSocial WorkAssam
 Shri Biren Kumar BasakArtWest Bengal
 Ms. Rajni BectorTrade and IndustryPunjab
 Shri Peter Brook ArtUnited Kingdom
 Ms. Sangkhumi BualchhuakSocial WorkMizoram
 Shri Gopiram Bargayn BurabhakatArtAssam
 Ms. Bijoya ChakravartyPublic AffairsAssam
 Shri Sujit ChattopadhyayLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
 Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)Social WorkUttar Pradesh
 Shri Tsultrim ChonjorSocial WorkLadakh
 Ms. Mouma DasSportsWest Bengal
 Shri Srikant DatarLiterature and EducationUnited States of America
 Shri Narayan DebnathArtWest Bengal
 Ms. Chutni DeviSocial WorkJharkhand
 Ms. Dulari DeviArtBihar
 Ms. Radhe DeviArtManipur
 Ms. Shanti DeviSocial WorkOdisha
 Shri Wayan DibiaArtIndonesia
 Shri Dadudan GadhaviLiterature & EducationGujarat
 Shri Parshuram Atmaram GangavaneArtMaharashtra
 Shri Jai Bhagwan GoyalLiterature and EducationHaryana
 Shri Jagadish Chandra HalderLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
 Shri Mangal Singh HazowaryLiterature and EducationAssam
 Ms. Anshu JamsenpaSportsArunachal Pradesh
 Ms. Purnamasi JaniArtOdisha
 Matha B. Manjamma JogatiArtKarnataka
 Shri Damodaran KaithapramArtKerala
 Shri Namdeo C KambleLiterature and EducationMaharashtra
 Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *(Posthumous)ArtGujarat
 Shri Rajat Kumar KarLiterature and EducationOdisha
 Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana KashyapLiterature and EducationKarnataka
 Ms. Prakash KaurSocial WorkPunjab
 Shri Nicholas KazanasLiterature and EducationGreece
 Shri K Kesavasamy ArtPuducherry
 Shri Ghulam Rasool KhanArtJammu and Kashmir
 Shri Lakha KhanArtRajasthan
 Ms. Sanjida KhatunArtBangladesh
 Shri Vinayak Vishnu KhedekarArtGoa
 Ms. Niru KumarSocial WorkDelhi
 Ms. Lajwanti ArtPunjab
 Shri Rattan LalScience and EngineeringUnited States of America
 Shri Ali ManikfanOthers-Grassroots InnovationLakshadweep
 Shri Ramachandra ManjhiArtBihar
 Shri Dulal MankiArtAssam
 Shri Nanadro B MarakOthers- AgricultureMeghalaya
 Shri Rewben MashangvaArtManipur
 Shri Chandrakant MehtaLiterature and EducationGujarat
 Dr. Rattan Lal MittalMedicinePunjab
 Shri Madhavan NambiarSportsKerala
 Shri Shyam Sundar PaliwalSocial WorkRajasthan
 Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji PandavMedicineDelhi
 Dr. J N Pande(Posthumous)MedicineDelhi
 Shri Solomon PappaiahLiterature and Education- JournalismTamil Nadu
 Ms. PappammalOthers- AgricultureTamil Nadu
 Dr. Krishna Mohan PathiMedicineOdisha
 Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas PopatTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
 Shri Girish PrabhuneSocial WorkMaharashtra
 Shri Nanda PrustyLiterature and EducationOdisha
 Shri K K Ramachandra PulavarArtKerala
 Shri Balan PutheriLiterature and EducationKerala
 Ms. Birubala RabhaSocial WorkAssam
 Shri Kanaka RajuArtTelangana
 Ms. Bombay Jayashri RamnathArtTamil Nadu
 Shri Satyaram ReangArtTripura
 Dr. Dhananjay DiwakarSagdeoMedicineKerala
 Shri Ashok Kumar SahuMedicineUttar Pradesh
 Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh SanjayMedicineUttarakhand
 Ms. Sindhutai SapkalSocial WorkMaharashtra
 Shri Chaman Lal Sapru(Posthumous)Literature and EducationJammu and Kashmir
 Shri Roman SarmahLiterature and Education- JournalismAssam
 Shri Imran ShahLiterature and EducationAssam
 Shri Prem Chand SharmaOthers- Agriculture Uttarakhand
 Shri Arjun Singh ShekhawatLiterature and EducationRajasthan
 Shri Ram Yatna ShuklaLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
 Shri Jitender Singh ShuntySocial WorkDelhi
 Shri Kartar Paras Ram SinghArtHimachal Pradesh
 Shri Kartar SinghArtPunjab
 Dr. Dilip Kumar SinghMedicineBihar
 Shri Chandra Shekhar SinghOthers-AgricultureUttar Pradesh
 Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan SinghSportsUttar Pradesh
 Shri Virender SinghSportsHaryana
 Ms. Mridula Sinha(Posthumous)Literature and EducationBihar
 Shri K C Sivasankar(Posthumous)ArtTamil Nadu
 Guru Maa Kamali SorenSocial WorkWest Bengal
 Shri Marachi SubburamanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
 Shri P Subramanian(Posthumous)Trade and IndustryTamil Nadu
 Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi ArtAndhra Pradesh
 Shri Kapil TiwariLiterature and EducationMadhya Pradesh
 Father Vallés(Posthumous)Literature and EducationSpain
 Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan(Posthumous)MedicineTamil Nadu
 Shri Sridhar VembuTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu
 Shri K Y Venkatesh SportsKarnataka
 Ms. Usha YadavLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
 Col Quazi Sajjad Ali ZahirPublic AffairsBangladesh

Note:  * In duo case, the award is counted as one.

