Padam Vibhushan Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passes away

Web Desk
Maulana Wahiduddin khan, 96, veteran editor of internationally popular urdu/ english monthly “al risala” and great liberal islamic scholar and thinker, died last night of covid.
He was awarded padma vibhushan and padma bhushan and “guru samman”. Survived by two sons, including dr zafarul Islam Khan, also editor of milli gazette and bureau chief of some arabic periodicals in India, and daughter farida khanan, ex wife of maulana faruq Khan, another Islamic scholar, columnist and translator of quran into hindi as well as once close associate of the late maulana. He wrote and edited hundreds of books on Islam. He was a great orator too. His al risala was very popular with the new generations in different ages for its rational, logical, scientific and lucid manners. The pci pays its homages to the great editor and ideologue of his time.