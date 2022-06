P. V. Sindhu storms into quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Tournament in Jakarta

File Pic

In Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, India’s ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles quarter-final beating Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung by 23-21, 20-22, 21-11.

Earlier, India’s ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has also entered the men’s singles quarter-final. He defeated Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-18, 21-15 this morning.

In mixed doubles event, Indian duo of B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwani Ponnappa went down to Zheng Si Wei, Huang Ya Qiong by 18-21, 13-21.