P T Usha becomes first woman President of Indian Olympic Association

Former athlete P T Usha has been elected unopposed as the President of the Indian Olympic Association, IOA. She was the lone contender and was elected after no other nominations were filed till the deadline on Sunday. The elections were due to be held in the month of December.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, congratulated the former athlete on her election.

Usha is the first woman to occupy the top job at IOA in its 95-year history and she is also the first Olympic winner and international medalist to take over the top post. Earlier this year, she was elected as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha