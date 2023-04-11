P.T. Usha Awarded First Honorary Doctorate by Central University of Kerala

AMN / Periya, Kerala

Olympian and the renowned Indian athlete and coach, P.T. Usha has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Central University of Kerala. The ceremony took place at Sabarmati Hall, Periya Campus, where Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu conferred the degree upon her, making her the university’s first recipient of this prestigious title.

In her emotional speech, Usha recounted her heart-wrenching experience of missing out on an Olympic medal by one-hundredth of a second at the Los Angeles Olympics. “I am fighting to win the elusive Olympic medal for the country which has been the prayers of millions. Once you work towards the goal it becomes a reality”. she said. In her speech, PT Usha also explained the activities and achievements of Usha School in identifying and nurturing sports talents.

Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwaralu praised Usha as the pride of the nation and a role model for the youth. He emphasized that it is the university’s duty to honor and recognize such distinguished individuals who have inspired and contributed to their respective fields.

Dean Academics Prof. Amruth G Kumar and Officer on Special Duty Prof. Rajendra Pilankatta spoke. Registrar Dr. M. Muralidharan Nambiar delivered the welcome address and Controller of Examinations (i/c) Prof. M.N. Musthafa proposed a vote of thanks. The event was attended by Deans, Heads of Departments, Teachers, Students, and Staff, among others. The CUK awarded the honorary doctorate to Usha in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Indian sports.

