Overseas supply of vaccines from India would depend on availability and domestic vaccination programme

The External Affairs Ministry has said overseas supply of vaccines from India would depend on vaccine availability, and domestic vaccination programme. Replying to a query on vaccine export, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India’s position on the issue of vaccine export has been consistent and clear.

He said India’s priority for the moment remains on utilising Made In India vaccines for the country’s own vaccination programme which has received a boost with the new phase of vaccination that was launched earlier this week. Efforts are also being made to further increase domestic vaccine production.

Mr Bagchi added that Centre is making all efforts to augment vaccine availability in the country, be it through domestic production or imports. He said specific vaccines and status of their import to India is a matter for the concerned regulatory authorities.

