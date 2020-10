AMN

The State Police Department has been imposing the lockdown and curfew strictly and over one crore rupees has so far collected as fines from lockdown and curfew violators in Manipur.

According to Manipur Police, the total number of people detained till date is 81,564 along with 51,833 vehicles. From them, the Police has collected one core ninety two thousand and six hundred rupees as fines.