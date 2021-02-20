Over one crore beneficiaries vaccinated till now in India

AMN / NEW DELHI
A total of 6 lakh 58 thousand 674 beneficiaries were vaccinated yesterday. It is the highest single day vaccinations during the current COVID19 vaccination drive.
Briefing media in New Delhi last evening, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Dr Mandeep Bhandari said, one crore 4 lakh 49 thousand 942 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till now. He said, 70 lakh 52 thousand 845 health care workers and 33 lakh 97 thousand 97 front line workers have been vaccinated till now.
Dr Bhandari said, in 12 States and Union Territories the first dose coverage of Health Care Workers is more than 75 per cent. In 7 States and Union Territories first dose coverage of Health Care Workers is less than 50 per cent. In 15 States and Union Territories 40 per cent Front Line Workers have been given first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.