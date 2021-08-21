FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over one crore adult populations in Gujarat complete both doses of vaccine against COVID-19

AMN

More than one crore adult populations have completed both the doses of vaccine against the COVID-19 in Gujarat. Quoting the State Health Department, More than 2. 75 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state yesterday. More than four crore 22 lakh people have been vaccinated in Gujarat till now. Out of these, more than one crore have completed both the doses.

According to sources, more than 21 per cent of the adult population of the state is now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19. This is the highest in the country in per million vaccinations of both the doses.

Out of the total vaccinations in the state, nearly 25 per cent vaccinations completed in four highly populated big cities Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

The Gujarat Government has suspended the vaccination drive on Sunday due to the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Meanwhile, 17 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gujarat yesterday.

