Over nine crore fifty lakh rural households provided with tap water in India: Govt

India has achieved the milestone of fifty per cent rural households having access to tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Ministry of Jal Shakti said that more than nine crore fifty lakh rural households now have access to tap water connections within their premises. It said that Goa, Telangana, Andman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved hundred per cent household connections.

The Ministry said that Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have coverage of more than ninety per cent and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

‘Har Ghar Jal’ is a flagship programme of the Union Government, implemented by Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in partnership with States and Union Territories to ensure tap water connection in every rural household by 2024. The Ministry said that Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes from the very beginning.

