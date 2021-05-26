‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Schools, colleges may open on June 13 in Bangladesh: Education Minister
President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti
Over a million people die in China due to smoking-related diseases every year: NHC-WHO report
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2021 01:11:17      انڈین آواز

Over a million people die in China due to smoking-related diseases every year: NHC-WHO report

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

More than a million people in China are killed by smoking-related diseases every year, and the number will double by 2030 if the current smoking trend continues, a report warned on Wednesday. China is the home for the world’s largest number of smokers. The country has over 350 million smokers. The report, jointly released by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) China Office at a press conference, has highlighted China’s smoking situation and its negative effects.

It pointed out that there are currently more than 300 million cigarette smokers in the country. About 26.6 per cent of Chinese people aged 15 and above are smokers, and of this age group, more than half of men smoke cigarettes, Chinese state news agency reported. The report was released ahead of the 34th World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

Boxing; Hussmuddin loses in quarter-finals, Sumit Sangwan in first round

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin crashed out as he lost to the world champion a ...

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz