Over 90% people developed antibody after Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Bangladesh

More than 90 percent of people have been found with antibodies after taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine in Bangladesh. In a research conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Bangladesh, it was found that 92 percent of people had antibodies one month after taking the vaccine. Two months after the first dose, the percentage of antibody was found to be 97.

The antibody presence was detected in people of all age groups who had taken the vaccine. The co-morbidity among the vaccine takers was also found to make no significant difference in terms of the presence of antibodies.

The research also found that the people who took the vaccine after being infected by the COVID 19 earlier, showed four times more antibodies than the non-infected people.

Bangladesh started mass vaccination of its population on Feb 7 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Till now over 58 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine and over 36 lakh the second dose.

More than 10 million doses of the vaccine produced by SII have been provided to Bangladesh including over 2 million doses given as a gift. However, recently, the vaccine supply from SII has been interrupted due to a spike in COVID 19 cases in India leading to sudden increase in the domestic demand for the vaccine.

