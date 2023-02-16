इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 09:32:08      انڈین آواز
Over 81 % voting recorded for Assembly elections in Tripura

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte on thursday said that an estimated 92 per cent polling will be registered in the State. He said when voting concluded at 4 pm, 81.10 per cent polling was recorded across the State. The CEO said, Tripura has kept its tradition of recording the highest voting percentage during this legislative assembly election as well.

He said, at sixteen hundred polling stations, there were queues of electorates who were waiting for their turn to cast their vote after 4 pm, accordingly after the conclusion of the stipulated time 2.5 lakh people, equivalent to 9 per cent were given a token to cast their votes. He added that the voting procedure will end after 8-8.30 pm this evening.

Saying that it was a cent percent violence free polling, the Chief Electoral Officer said the state of Tripura has presented an example to the people of the country on how peaceful conduct of polling is held. Mr. Gitte thanked the people for strengthening democracy.

To query on the steps the Election Commission will take to prevent post-poll violence, the CEO said that during polling violence was not reported as a reason there is no question of post-poll violence. He added that 200 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will still be deployed in various parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident.

