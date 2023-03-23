Over 70,000 pilgrims pay obeisance at Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi during first two days of Navratri

AMN

On 2nd day of Chaitra Navratri and devotees from all over the country and abroad are reaching Jammu for their onward journey to Holy Cave Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi to have darshan of Maa Vaishno and seek her blessings.

Long queues of devotees can be seen at the holy cave shrine. Over 70,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the first two days of Navratri, which began yesterday. Navratri or the nine sacred days of the goddesses marks the most auspicious days in the lunar calendar followed by Hindus.