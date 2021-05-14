Over 7,000 MT of Medical Oxygen delivered so far across country by Indian Railways

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Railways has so far delivered nearly 7,115 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen, LMO in more than 444 tankers to various states across the country. Ministry of Railways in a statement said that yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered nearly 800 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to the Nation. It said, 115 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states.

The Ministry said, 407 Metric Tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, about one thousand 960 Metric Tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 361 Metric Tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, one thousand 135 Metric Tonnes in Haryana, 188 Metric Tonnes in Telangana, 72 Metric Tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 Metric Tonnes in Karnataka and more than 2 thousand 748 Metric Tonnes in Delhi.

The Ministry said, Tamil Nadu is set to receive it’s First Oxygen Express later tonight with 80 Metric Tonnes of LMO arriving from Durgapur. Oxygen Express have delivered more than 3 thousand 900 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the National Capital Region so far for further distribution. The Ministry said, it is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.