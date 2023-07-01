इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 11:52:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 7000 devotees paid obeisance at holy cave shrine on first day of annual Amarnath Yatra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 7000 devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine on the first day of the annual  Amarnath  Yatra-2023.  Officials said that about 4,735 left for the pilgrimage from the Baltal route while 2,500 hundred devotees undertook the Yatra from the Pahalgam route. Excitement and enthusiasm was witnessed among the devotees who were undertaking the Yatra for the first time.

The officials added that a second batch of about 4,416 Yatris was on its way from Yatri Niwas Jammu to the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan respectively and will undertake the Yatra tomorrow.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and security establishments of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for the next two months.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting on Control Room operations set up at Raj Bhawan for Amarnath  Yatra.  He reviewed the queue management, deployment of security personnel, women constables, operation of langers and security forces at Lower Holy Cave, installation of railings, and Heli services with the officers of the control room and appreciated the work done by the team.

During the meeting, the LG said that this year extra efforts have been made to improve the facilities for pilgrims and to provide the best comfort to make the spiritual journey a pleasurable experience.

CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Additional CEO SASB, Rahul Singh and other senior officers were present during the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart