Over 7000 devotees paid obeisance at holy cave shrine on first day of annual Amarnath Yatra

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 7000 devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine on the first day of the annual Amarnath Yatra-2023. Officials said that about 4,735 left for the pilgrimage from the Baltal route while 2,500 hundred devotees undertook the Yatra from the Pahalgam route. Excitement and enthusiasm was witnessed among the devotees who were undertaking the Yatra for the first time.



The officials added that a second batch of about 4,416 Yatris was on its way from Yatri Niwas Jammu to the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan respectively and will undertake the Yatra tomorrow.



Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and security establishments of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for the next two months.



Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting on Control Room operations set up at Raj Bhawan for Amarnath Yatra. He reviewed the queue management, deployment of security personnel, women constables, operation of langers and security forces at Lower Holy Cave, installation of railings, and Heli services with the officers of the control room and appreciated the work done by the team.



During the meeting, the LG said that this year extra efforts have been made to improve the facilities for pilgrims and to provide the best comfort to make the spiritual journey a pleasurable experience.



CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Additional CEO SASB, Rahul Singh and other senior officers were present during the meeting.