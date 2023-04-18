Over 6,000 troops to participate in Coronation of King Charles III

WEB DESK

More than 6,000 men and women of the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces will participate in the historic Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla next month, United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said.

In the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years sailors, soldiers and aviators from across the UK and the breadth of the Commonwealth will take part in two magnificent processions accompanying the King and Queen to and from Westminster Abbey,

where the Coronation Service takes place.

Military personnel will conduct a breath-taking Coronation flypast later in the day, where more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will fly over The Mall in Central London.

From military bases in all corners of the country and on ships at sea, gun salutes will sound out to herald the moment when king is crowned.