Over 56 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID-19 vaccines so far

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Government has said that a total of 56,36,868 beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 P.M. on Saturday. Briefing media in New Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Dr Manohar Agnani said, 52,66,175 Health Care Workers have been vaccinated till now.

He informed that 3,70,693 Front Line Workers have been vaccinated till now. The vaccination of Front Line Workers was started on 2nd of this month. The Additional Secretary said, today 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated all over the country. He said, there is no case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization, AEFI of death attributable to vaccination till date. Dr Agnani said, no new case of hospitalization or death reported in past 24 hours.