Over 56 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID-19 vaccines so far

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Government has said that a total of 56,36,868 beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 P.M. on Saturday. Briefing media in New Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Dr Manohar Agnani said, 52,66,175 Health Care Workers have been vaccinated till now.

He informed that 3,70,693 Front Line Workers have been vaccinated till now. The vaccination of Front Line Workers was started on 2nd of this month. The Additional Secretary said, today 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated all over the country. He said, there is no case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization, AEFI of death attributable to vaccination till date. Dr Agnani said, no new case of hospitalization or death reported in past 24 hours.

Chennai Test: Joe Root becomes 1st batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

England- 555/8 at stumps on 2nd day AMN England were 555 for the loss of eight wickets in their firs ...

Chennai Test: England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1

AMN England were 263 for three in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

