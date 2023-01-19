Over 5000 eye screening camps to function in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits

AMN

Over 5 thousand eye screening camps will function at 241 locations in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. These camps will be available from today(January 19) under the second phase of Kanti Velugu, the Eye screening initiative of the Telangana State Government. The camps will be available for the next 100 days till the 30th of June. Free eye check-ups will be done for all citizens and spectacles will be distributed free of cost for those who needed them. In case of need, surgeries will also be performed.