Over 5 lakh healthcare, front line workers vaccinated so far in MP

AMN

Over 5 lakh 22, 000 healthcare and front line workers were vaccinated so far across Madhya Pradesh. The highest Vaccination yesterday reported at Rewa district with 100 per cent vaccination.

Meanwhile, the state reported 161 covid positive cases yesterday while 218 patients recovered from infection.

With one patient succumbing to the infection the death toll increased to 3,829. While covid positivity rate stands at 0.9 percent. 23 districts out of 52 recorded no new infections.

The number of active cases at Bhopal is 604 while active cases at Indore stands at 280. There is no report of any adverse effect after vaccination from anywhere in the state.

