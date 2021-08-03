Over 47.58 crore COVID vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

WEB DESK

The Health Ministry today said, over 47 crore 85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Lav Agarwal said, total number of vaccine doses administered in July 2021 is more than double of that in May 2021.

He said, India’s active caseload declined to nearly 4 lakh cases since the highest reported peak of 37.45 lakh active cases on 10th May. The Joint Secretary said, 18 districts in the country are reporting increasing trend in Daily New COVID-19 Cases in the last 4 weeks and these districts account for 47.5 per cent of the total cases. He said, ten districts of Kerala, three districts of Maharashtra, two districts of Manipur and one district each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram are reporting increasing trend.

Mr Agarwal said, it has been noted that COVID-19 cases being reported from a limited trajectory or area and 49.85 per cent of total cases of last week is reported from Kerala.

Mr Agarwal said, a high number of COVID cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over. He said, as far as India is concerned, the second wave is still not over.

The Ministry said, 38 thousand 887 patients recovered from COVID during the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate has reached 97.38 per cent. Till now, more than three crore eight lakh people have recovered from COVID-19.