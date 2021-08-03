Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2021 12:43:41      انڈین آواز

Over 47.58 crore COVID vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Health Ministry today said, over 47 crore 85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Lav Agarwal said, total number of vaccine doses administered in July 2021 is more than double of that in May 2021.

He said, India’s active caseload declined to nearly 4 lakh cases since the highest reported peak of 37.45 lakh active cases on 10th May. The Joint Secretary said, 18 districts in the country are reporting increasing trend in Daily New COVID-19 Cases in the last 4 weeks and these districts account for 47.5 per cent of the total cases. He said, ten districts of Kerala, three districts of Maharashtra, two districts of Manipur and one district each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram are reporting increasing trend.
Mr Agarwal said, it has been noted that COVID-19 cases being reported from a limited trajectory or area and 49.85 per cent of total cases of last week is reported from Kerala.

Mr Agarwal said, a high number of COVID cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over. He said, as far as India is concerned, the second wave is still not over.

The Ministry said, 38 thousand 887 patients recovered from COVID during the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate has reached 97.38 per cent. Till now, more than three crore eight lakh people have recovered from COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

TOKYO 20202: India’s luck run’s out against Belgium; lose 2-5 in hockey Semi Final

Harpal Singh Bedi India’s 41-year long wait for an Olympic hockey Gold grew longer as the team ran out of ...

PM invites entire Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort on August 15 as ‘special guests’

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red For ...

Tokyo Olympics: Indian equestrian Mirza qualifies for jumping final

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza advanced to jumping finals of individual event at the Olympics, managing to sta ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz