Over 400 dead in South Africa floods

Gushing floods have killed more than 400 people and caused the damage of properties worth at least 684.58 million dollar at KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province in South Africa. A senior provincial official said that rescue operation is on for the missing. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa’s busiest ports, Durban.

Ravi Pillay, a KZN official responsible for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, said that in addition to just over 400 deaths, about 40 to 50 people were unaccounted for.

In a statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said, he had delayed a working visit to Saudi Arabia to focus on the disaster.

