इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 02:20:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 38 lakh students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Aditya Raj Das

More than 38 lakh students have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha this year, which is 50 percent more as compared to the previous year. Around 15.5 lakh students had registered last year. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today informed that out of these students, around 16 lakh are from the State Boards from across the country.

The Minister also informed that 102 students have been invited across the country to attend the programme being held on the 27th of this month at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Mr. Pradhan said the Ministry has received over 20 lakh questions from students for the programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event being held every year since 2018.

The Prime Minister conceptualised Pariksha Pe Charcha — a unique interactive programme – wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation, and also from overseas interact with him. They discuss how to overcome the stress, emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart