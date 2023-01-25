Over 38 lakh students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Aditya Raj Das

More than 38 lakh students have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha this year, which is 50 percent more as compared to the previous year. Around 15.5 lakh students had registered last year. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today informed that out of these students, around 16 lakh are from the State Boards from across the country.

The Minister also informed that 102 students have been invited across the country to attend the programme being held on the 27th of this month at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Mr. Pradhan said the Ministry has received over 20 lakh questions from students for the programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event being held every year since 2018.

The Prime Minister conceptualised Pariksha Pe Charcha — a unique interactive programme – wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation, and also from overseas interact with him. They discuss how to overcome the stress, emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.