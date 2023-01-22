Over 25,000 homeless families given free plots of land in Singraulli, MP

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh distributed free land rights under the Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights Scheme to homeless families in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today. He also distributed the amount of the Chief Minister’s Kisan Kalyan Yojana to the beneficiaries. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the Defece Minister said that the Indian military is one of the strongest and most reliable pillars and is known the world over for its valour and discipline.

Rajnath Singh said that economists around the world are saying that by 2027 India will become the third-largest economy in the world. By 2047, India will become the richest country in the world.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps which no one had thought of. No one had thought that by 2024 all the poor of the country would get their own house, drinking water and cooking gas cylinders.

Mr Singh said that under the Ayushman Yojana, free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh is being provided to the poor. Such a scheme is not seen not only in India, but in any country of the world.

The Defence Minister said that earlier hardly 3-6 km of roads were constructed in the country daily, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, today 37 km of roads are being constructed daily.

He said that earlier 92 out of 100 mobiles were made abroad, today 97 out of 100 mobiles are made in India. India has become the third country now where the maximum number of cars are made.

He said that earlier India used to get arms, ammunition, tanks etc from other countries of the world but we have decided that all the defence-related items will be made in India. We became self-reliant in the defence sector.

In the programme, 25,412 homeless poor families of Singrauli were given free plots of land. At the same time, under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, more than Rs 135 crore was deposited in the accounts of about 6 lakh 78 thousand beneficiaries of the Rewa division.

The Defence Minister and the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Government Medical College building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 248 crore and the Institute of Mining Technology to be constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore.