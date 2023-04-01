इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 06:59:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 2.38 lakh villages currently in ODF plus category: Union Minister Gajendra Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that a target has been set to bring 50 thousand more villages in the category of open defecation-free ODF plus in the next financial year. He said, over two lakh 38 thousand villages are currently in the ODF plus category.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Mr. Shekhawat said, all the villages in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have already achieved the ODF plus model village status.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014 with a vision to make the country open and defecation free. The Minister said, this Mission has become Jan Andolan and achieved the feat on 2nd October 2019. He said, the target has been achieved 11 years ahead of the SDG-6 target set by the United Nations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ محمدیہ کے ڈاکٹر نوید حسین کی ڈیزائن “سولر ریڈیشن فرنس” پیٹنٹ ہوئی

شمسی توانائی کو حرارتی توانائی میں تبدیل کرنے والا  شمسی تاب ...

مدھیہ پردیش کے شہر اِندور میں، ایک مندر کی چھت گِرجانے کے حادثے میں تیرہ افراد ہلاک

اندور کے، مہادیو جھولے لال مندر میں، ایک باﺅلی کی چھت گِر جا ...

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart