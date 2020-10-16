PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19
India to deliver Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy
Bangladesh rejects Chinese Corona vaccine co-financing request
50 teams of CPCB to report air polluting sources in Delhi, NCR
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Over 18 lakh Indian repatriated through different modes of VBM

AMN

Over 18 lakh Indian have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Briefing media virtually from New Delhi last evening, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, the 7th phase of the mission is underway since 1st of this month and 444 international flights have been operated from 18 countries.

He said, it includes flights from among the 14 countries with which India has bilateral Air Bubble arrangement.

The MEA Spokesperson said, these flights reached 21 airports across the country repatriating an estimated 80 thousand persons.

