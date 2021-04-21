Over 13 crore vaccine doses administered in the country so far

AMN
The country has achieved a remarkable feat in its vaccination drive. India has become the fastest country to administer over 13 crore doses of vaccines to its citizens. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed today, around 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.
However, Covid-19 pandemic is continuously breaking the records of fresh cases and deaths. The rapid rise in the Covid-19 cases has increased the active caseloads in the several States and Union Territories. As a result, the recovery rate is continuously declining in the country.