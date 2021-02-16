Over 12 thousand health care workers given second dose of COVID-19 in Bihar

AMN
A total of over 12 thousand health care workers took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the past 24 hours in Bihar. These health workers had taken their first shot on January 16, the day vaccination was launched across the country. So far, 4 lakh 95 thousand 792 beneficiaries have got the first shot in Bihar.
Meanwhile over two lakh 59 thousand patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the state so far. COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 99.19 percent in Bihar.
The number of active cases is continuously declining. Currently, only 587 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals. No positive case has been reported from 21 districts.