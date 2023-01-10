FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2023 05:29:18      انڈین آواز

Over 1.75 lakh Indians to perform Haj 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India’s Haj Policy 2023 will be announced soon

Staff Reporter

Over 1.75 lakh Indians will perform Haj this year 2023. Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that India has signed the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In a series of tweets, Ms. Irani said, over the last two months, her Ministry has had extensive consultations with all stakeholders. She said, India’s Haj Policy 2023 will be announced in the next few days.

The Minister extended gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Haj quota of one lakh 75 thousand 25 to India. Ms. Irani said, the Government will extend all its support for the success of Haj 2023. She said, the portal of the Haj Committee of India will be open for online applications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے بیرون ملک مقیم بھارتیوں کی جد و جہد اور حصولیابیوں کو دستاویزی شکل دینے کی اپیل کی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے اپیل کی ہے کہ مختلف ملکوں میں آباد ہن ...

ٹی وی چینلز کو پریشان کن فوٹیجز، تکلیف دہ تصاویر نشر کرنے سے متعلق انتباہ

ADVISORY FOR TV CHANNELS پروگرام کوڈ کے برخلاف خون، لاشوں، جسمانی حمل ...

اتراکھنڈ میں جوشی مٹھ میں زمین دھنسنے کے واقعات کے بعد راحت اور امدادی کارروائی میں تیزی #Joshimath

اتراکھنڈ کے چیف سکریٹری ڈاکٹر ایس ایس سندھو نے دہرہ دون میں آ ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart