Over 1.75 lakh Indians to perform Haj 2023

India’s Haj Policy 2023 will be announced soon

Staff Reporter

Over 1.75 lakh Indians will perform Haj this year 2023. Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that India has signed the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a series of tweets, Ms. Irani said, over the last two months, her Ministry has had extensive consultations with all stakeholders. She said, India’s Haj Policy 2023 will be announced in the next few days.

The Minister extended gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Haj quota of one lakh 75 thousand 25 to India. Ms. Irani said, the Government will extend all its support for the success of Haj 2023. She said, the portal of the Haj Committee of India will be open for online applications.