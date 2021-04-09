Dr. Harshvardhan rejects claims of poucity of vaccines in India
Over 1.31 lakh new Coronavirus cases reported in last 24 hours

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

A total number of one lakh 31 thousand 968 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 30 lakh. The Health Ministry said, 780 deaths have also been reported during the last 24 hour taking the toll to over one lakh 67 thousand across the country.

MEANWHILE India has administered over nine crore 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country so far. Union Health Ministry said that more than 36 lakh 91 thousand beneficiaries have been inoculated with Covid-19 Vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. Over 83 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases of over 56 thousand followed by Chhattisgarh with 10 thousand 652 cases.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 91.22 per cent with the recovery of more than 61 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore 19 lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over nine lakh 79 thousand which comprises of 7.50 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than 13 lakh 64 thousand tests of coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours and more than 25 crore 40 lakh tests have been done in the country so far.

SPORTS

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz