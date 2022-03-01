‘Our cities are blocked, but nobody will break us,’ Ukrainian President tells EU Parliament

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that their cities are now blocked, but defiantly added that his countrymen were fighting for their land and freedom.

In a virtual address to the European Parliament on Tuesday, Zelensky said, that nobody is going to break them, they are strong, they are Ukrainians.

Zelensky urged the European Union to prove that it was on Ukraine’s side in its war with Russia. He had signed off an official request to join the bloc on Monday.

In a Facebook post earlier, Zelensky said his key priority was the protection of his capital Kyiv. He wrote in the post that Kharkiv and Kyiv are currently the most important targets for Russia. He called upon the world to declare that Russia was committing state terrorism. He wanted these perpetrators to be tried in international courts.

The European Union has slapped Russia with a barrage of sanctions, also targeting President Vladimir Putin, his top officials, oligarchs supporting him and the country’s central bank