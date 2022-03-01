FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2022 09:33:34      انڈین آواز

‘Our cities are blocked, but nobody will break us,’ Ukrainian President tells EU Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that their cities are now blocked, but defiantly added that his countrymen were fighting for their land and freedom.

In a virtual address to the European Parliament on Tuesday, Zelensky said, that nobody is going to break them, they are strong, they are Ukrainians.

Zelensky urged the European Union to prove that it was on Ukraine’s side in its war with Russia. He had signed off an official request to join the bloc on Monday.

In a Facebook post earlier, Zelensky said his key priority was the protection of his capital Kyiv. He wrote in the post that Kharkiv and Kyiv are currently the most important targets for Russia. He called upon the world to declare that Russia was committing state terrorism. He wanted these perpetrators to be tried in international courts.

The European Union has slapped Russia with a barrage of sanctions, also targeting President Vladimir Putin, his top officials, oligarchs supporting him and the country’s central bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Spotlight on Vani and Amandeep in the 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Aamby Valley,(Maharashtra )1 March :  Spotlight will be on  Vani Kapoor, back a ...

India is fully prepared for Women’s Hockey  World Cup: Sushila Chanu

Harpal Singh Bedi Veteran halfback Sushila Chanu for the Monday asserted that India is fully prepared  for ...

Nikhat, Nitu record contrasting wins to cruise into finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Harpal  Singh Bedi Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  chalked out contrasting wins over their rivals to move int ...

خبرنامہ

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

!بھارتی معیشت پر روس۔یوکرین جنگ کا اثر

عندلیب اختریوکرین کے خلاف روس کی فوجی کاروائی نے پوری دنیا ک ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart