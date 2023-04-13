OTT makes Indian content accessible to global audience: I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra

AMN / WEB DESK

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra today said OTT platforms and dubbing in international languages has led to increased popularity of Indian content. Speaking at an event organised by Asia Video Industry Association in Mumbai today, the Secretary said that OTT has made it possible for Indian content to be made accessible to a global audience.

He added that quality of content has always been very good, but now it is easier for content to travel across the world and OTT has helped it in a big way. Shri Chandra said that the global audience is getting increasingly curious about India, and want to know more about India.

The Secretary said in order to promote Ease of Doing Business in broadcasting, the government has issued new uplinking and downlinking guidelines that ease compliance for Television Channels. The Government has also set up Broadcast Seva portal for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, and registrations. He added that the Government has shifted from a permissions-based regime to a regime of submitting information, and OTT platforms are governed by a self-regulatory mechanism.

Chandra said that Film Facilitation Office of NFDC is being aligned with state portals so that it becomes a single-window for providing both central and state government permissions and incentives. He added that the Ministry has also announced central government incentives at Cannes Film Festival to promote film shooting in India.