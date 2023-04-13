इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 05:06:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

OTT makes Indian content accessible to global audience: I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra today said OTT platforms and dubbing in international languages has led to increased popularity of Indian content. Speaking at an event organised by Asia Video Industry Association in Mumbai today, the Secretary said that OTT has made it possible for Indian content to be made accessible to a global audience.

He added that quality of content has always been very good, but now it is easier for content to travel across the world and  OTT has helped it in a big way. Shri Chandra said that the global audience is getting increasingly curious about India,  and want to know more about India.

The Secretary said in order to promote Ease of Doing Business in broadcasting, the government has issued new uplinking and downlinking guidelines that ease compliance for Television Channels. The Government has also set up Broadcast Seva portal for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, and registrations. He added that the Government has shifted from a permissions-based regime to a regime of submitting information, and OTT platforms are governed by a self-regulatory mechanism.

Chandra said that Film Facilitation Office of NFDC is being aligned with state portals so that it becomes a single-window for providing both central and state government permissions and incentives. He added that the Ministry has also announced central government incentives at Cannes Film Festival to promote film shooting in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرائیل نے ماہ رمضان میں غیر مسلموں کا مسجد اقصیٰ میں داخلہ روک دیا

FILE PHOTO  ویب ڈیسک —  اسرائیل نے منگل کے روز کشیدہ صورت حا ل ...

شعبہ اسلامک اسٹڈیز میں بزم طلبہ کی جانب سے افطار پارٹی کا اہتمام

رمضان المبارک عالم انسانیت کے لیے باعثِ رحمت:پروفیسر اقتدار ...

Mahindra & Mahindra: معمر ترین ارب پتی مہندرا گروپ کے سابق چیئرمین کیشب مہندرا انتقال کر گئے

ملک کے معمر ترین ارب پتی مہندرا گروپ کے سابق چیئرمین کیشب مہن ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart