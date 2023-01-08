Osmanabad District Court becomes first court in Maharashtra to introduce e-system

AMN

The Osmanabad District Court has become the first court in Maharashtra to introduce e-system of functioning. Under this system, all the court-related work including filing, payment and other court services, etc. can be done through mobile app or online modes. Besides, library of the court has also been converted into digital mode. The system was inaugurated on Sunday by Bombay High Court, Aurangabad bench’s Judge and Osmanabad Guardian Judge, Arun Pednekar.

Chief District Judge of Osmanabad Anju Shende and Member of Maharashtra-Goa Bar Council Advocate Milind Patil, President of Osmanabad District Bar Association Advocate Sudhakar Munde were also present on the occasion. Anju Shende informed that the courts of all talukas of Osmanabad district are working on the e-system and 500 lawyers of the district have already registered for the new system. She said Osmanabad is the first court in the district to be run through computer system as per the directives of the Supreme Court and High Court. Shende said soon all the courts in the district including Osmanabad will go paperless. Advocate Milind Patil said that the Union government has provided adequate funds for e-courts. He also assured full support from the Maharashtra-Goa Bar Council for the purpose.