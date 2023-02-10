Opposition stage walk out from Lok Sabha following heated arguments over functioning of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress-led opposition parties staged a walk out from the Lok Sabha following heated arguments with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Masukh Mandaviya over the functioning of medical colleges and AIIMS in Tamil Nadu.

During Question Hour, opposition members from Congress, DMK and others objected to Mr. Mandaviya’s remarks when he said that he won’t allow any medical college to function without infrastructure and faculty.

Mr. Mandaviya said that the Centre will provide every possible support to the state governments as well as to the private sector for setting up of the medical colleges but won’t allow any college to function that lacks the basic infrastructure and other facilities. He also said that the opposition members should desist from doing politics over issues related to health. The opposition members took exception to his remarks and trooped into the well, seeking an apology from the Minister. Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to maintain calm and assured them that he will look into the remarks. Later, the protesting members staged a walk out from the House.