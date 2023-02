@INCIndia

Opposition parties today, February 3, held a meeting to chalk out their strategy for the floor of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting held at Parliament House Complex was attended by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Prof. Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi party, Kanimozhi of DMK, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Manoj Jha of RJD, K. Keshava Rao of BRS, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M) and other opposition leaders.