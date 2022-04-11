FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2022 05:51:26      انڈین آواز

Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Pakistan’s parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s 23rd prime minister on Monday. The ousted premier Imran Khan and most of his party’s lawmakers resigned their seats in the assembly before voting started. Shehbaz is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Opposition’s joint candidate Shehbaz Sharif was today elected as the country’s 23rd Prime Minister. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief got 174 votes.

Before the voting process, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly shouting slogans against the Opposition parties’ leadership and the US after their candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced his decision to boycott the session.

According to local media reports, the poll took place under the chairmanship of MNA Ayaz Sadiq, two days after the lower house of Parliament voted in favour of removing Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the Opposition and Khan’s ruling party that started on Saturday morning.

Mr Shehbaz had earlier contested for the Prime Ministership in 2018 as well in which Imran had received 176 votes and he could bag only 96 votes at the time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

Govind, Ananta and Sumit strike gold as India finish with 10 medals at Thailand Open International Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi Govind Sahani, Ananta Chopde and Sumit registered commanding victories against their resp ...

India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in Penalty shoot-out in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal  Singh Bedi Putting behind yesterday’s shock defeat, defending champion the Netherlands regro ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart