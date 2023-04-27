Operation Kaveri: First flight carrying 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan arrives at New Delhi

Under Operation Kaveri, the first flight carrying 360 Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan arrived at New Delhi this evening. Under Operation Kaveri, the Government of India is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan and bring them home safely.



The fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that Operation Kaveri was to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan.

Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan. India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there.



Earlier, France Embassy in India informed that their country has evacuated some Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from violence-hit Sudan.