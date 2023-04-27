इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 02:27:20      انڈین آواز
Operation Kaveri: First flight carrying 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan arrives at New Delhi

Under Operation Kaveri, the first flight carrying 360 Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan arrived at New Delhi this evening. Under Operation Kaveri, the Government of India is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan and bring them home safely.

The fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that Operation Kaveri was to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan.

Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan. India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there.

Earlier, France Embassy in India informed that their country has evacuated some Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from violence-hit Sudan.

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

