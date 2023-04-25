Operation Kaveri: First batch of stranded Indians have left Sudan

India’s External Affairs Ministry has said that the first batch of stranded Indians have left Sudan under Operation Kaveri. Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard has departed Port Sudan for the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.



He informed that INS Teg has also joined Operation Kaveri. INS Teg has reached Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians. The spokesperson said that this will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan.

First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri.



INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/4hPrPPsi1I — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2023

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said Operation Kaveri, being closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is in full swing to rescue Indians from Sudan. In a tweet, Mr. Thakur said INS Sumedha has departed today carrying the first batch of 278 Indians from Sudan. He added that Indian Air Force planes have been kept on standby to join the rescue operation. He said government is committed to safely bring back all Indian citizens located throughout Sudan.