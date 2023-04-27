Operation Kaveri: 246 Indians from crisis-stricken Sudan arrive in Mumbai

AMN / WEB DESK

A batch of 246 Indians from the crisis-stricken Sudan arrived in Mumbai today under Operation Kaveri. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted about the arrival of the flight along with pictures. He wrote, “Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland, he added”.

IAF C17 which brought back 246 Indians to Mumbai took off from Jeddah. The first group of 360 evacuees arrived in New Delhi from Jeddah in a commercial aircraft yesterday. India has launched Operation Kaveri to bring back its citizens stranded in Sudan.