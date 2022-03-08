FreeCurrencyRates.com

Operation Ganga: About 18,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine brought back by special flights so far

AMN

A total of 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by two special Civilian flights from Suceava, Romania. The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far. More than 15,500 Indians have been airlifted by 75 special civilian flights while the Indian Air Force has flown 12 missions to bring back 2,467 passengers as part of Operation Ganga.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said, among the civilian flights, 4,575 passengers have been brought from Bucharest by 21 flights, 1,820 from Suceava by nine flights, 5,571 from Budapest by 28 flights. It added that 909 passengers were brought back by five flights from Kosice, 2,404 Indians from Rzeszow by 11 flights and 242 persons by a flight from Kyiv.

