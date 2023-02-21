Online registration begins for Char Dham Yatra

AMN

The online registration for Char Dham Yatra ( pilgrimage) in Uttarakhand, has started from Tuesday. On first day nine thousand pilgrims registered themselves for Badrinath-Kedarnath Yatra ( pilgrimage).

Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Sat Pal Maharaj said that this year the Char Dham Yatra will begin from the 22nd of April.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open the 25th of April and of Badrinath on the 27th of April where as doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will be opened as per tradition on the 22nd of April.

The Minister said that the State government is ensuring adequate facilities for the pilgrimage.