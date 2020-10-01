All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Online classes begin in govt colleges related to Higher Education Dept in Madhya Pradesh

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, online classes have started in government colleges related to the Higher Education Department from today. At the same time, as per the new guidelines, possibility of regular studies in the school and colleges is increased. About seven lakh students are being included in this exercise of the Higher Education Department.

The department has assigned command to seven senior officers to supervise online classes. Random checking of classrooms will also be done.

Principals have been told that in October, one unit of each subject will have to be completed.

The concerned subject’s teacher will also have to provide mobile numbers of regular students so that they can solve students’ problems online by forming a group.

The professors who are coming to college will take classes from the college and the professors who are at home will take classes related to their subjects from home due to the Corona pandemic. Online links of all classes will also remain with the Principal.

